Convenience store robbery suspect identified and arrested

A man who tried to rob a Fort Myers Shores convenience store at knifepoint was identified and later arrested thanks to a citizen tip.

Deputies arrested Richard Kyle McDowell, 25, Wednesday afternoon, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

McDowell allegedly rode up to the Zoom Thru convenience store on Palm Beach Boulevard and pulled a hunting knife on the store clerk.

McDowell was charged with one count of armed robbery and is being held without bond at the Lee County Jail.

