Cape Coral police arrest 26 people for drinking and driving over holiday weekend

The Cape Coral Police Department said they made numerous arrest over the holiday weekend, as part of their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.

In a partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Cape Coral police were able to arrest 26 impaired drivers, showing their zero tolerance policy for drinking and driving.

The Cape Coral police increased their usual enforcement efforts by adding extra police presence on the roads throughout the day.

Sergeant James Lear, Traffic Unit Supervisor of the Cape Coral Police Department said taking those drivers off the street, likely saved a life.

“Impaired driving is a problem on our community’s roads, and the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign gives our personnel an opportunity to help spread the message that this behavior is deadly and illegal.”

For more information on this and other highway safety campaigns, visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders