Army Corps of Engineers to reduce flows from Lake O

Lawrence Guilhempe says he’s tired of seeing the blue-green algae every time he walks outside his house in Cape Coral.

“It seems the problem’s been going on for so long they can’t find a solution so hopefully that’s going to have a positive effect and reduce it at least,” Guilhempe said.

He’s talking about the Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to cut back water releases.

The Army Corps announced Thursday a new schedule that reduces the flow from Lake Okeechobee. Instead, they say most of the water running down the Caloosahatchee River will be rain runoff from up-river.

“Less freshwater releases from Lake O is always a good thing, right, because that means less compounding effects of freshwater on the coast,” said Florida Gulf Coast University professor Serge Thomas.

With more rain in the forecast, Thomas says it could actually break this blue-green algae up.

“Dilution of nutrients there will be less growing, cooler conditions were moving into the winter and less sunlight and rain water is also cool,” Thomas said.

Thomas says he’s worried about too much rain. Right now, Lake Okeechobee is just under 15 feet above sea level, almost one foot higher than it was this time last year.

Officials say Tropical Storm Gordon added another 2.5 inches to the lake, and Thomas says more rain could lead to more releases in the future.

Again that new scheduled to reduce the water releases from Lake Okeechobee is starting Friday morning.

The Army Corps of Engineers says it will remain in effect until further notice.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

