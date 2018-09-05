SBA offers disaster declaration for SWFL businesses affected by algae, red tide

A disaster declaration was issued for red tide and algal blooms plaguing Southwest Florida waterways, according to a statement from Gov. Rick Scott.

The U.S. Small Business Administration issued the declarations, according to the statement. The declaration for the blue-green algal blooms refers the releases from Lake Okeechobee as the cause.

Small businesses affected by the water crisis can apply for low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA, according to the statement.

Those interested in more information the disaster declaration referring to the algal blooms or red tide can visit the Lee County office, opening at 7 a.m. Friday:

The regular hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the City/County Annex on 1825 Hendry St. in Fort Myers.

Writer: Rachel Ravina