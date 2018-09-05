Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Charlotte County

A mosquito-borne illness advisory was issued Wednesday after one case of West Nile Virus was confirmed, the Department of Health Charlotte County said.

The advisory was issued due to a “heightened concern additional residents may become ill,” the Department of Health Charlotte County said.

Residents and visitors alike should make efforts to protect themselves from being bitten by limiting contact with the insects, according to the Department of Health Charlotte County.

The Department of Health Charlotte County urges people to “drain and cover” when protecting themselves against mosquitoes.

The Department of Health in Charlotte County provided the following tips for draining standing water to prevent mosquitoes from multiplying:

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

Area residents were also advised to cover their skin with clothing or insect repellent to prevent from being bitten, according to the Department of Health Charlotte County.

The Department of Health Charlotte County provided the following guidelines for clothing and repellent:

Clothing: Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Repellent – Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are effective.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.