Hurricane Florence becomes first major hurricane of 2018 Atlantic season

Hurricane Florence strengthened Wednesday into the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Florence will continue to move over the open Atlantic.

FLORENCE BECOMES MAJOR HURRICANE 🌀Wednesday morning Florence strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane. Significant model disagreement with where the hurricane will go over the next week. Needs to at least be monitored along the U.S. East Coast. pic.twitter.com/NV4Ahed7OJ — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) September 5, 2018

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time, and no hazards affecting land at this time, according to the NHC.

Hurricane #Florence Update: #Florence becomes the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. https://t.co/ACR1Bdni2v pic.twitter.com/IwxHsBJ1A9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2018