Hurricane Florence becomes first major hurricane of 2018 Atlantic season

Published: September 5, 2018 8:47 AM EDT
Hurricane Florence strengthened Wednesday into the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Florence will continue to move over the open Atlantic.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect at this time, and no hazards affecting land at this time, according to the NHC.

