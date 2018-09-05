Gillum has big advantage in post-primary fundraising

Since his unlikely win on primary night, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has made the rounds on cable news, and parlayed the national exposure into major campaign cash.

In just eight days, his political action committee has raised almost $2.5 million, that’s more than half of what he raised in individual contributions during the entire primary.

However, an FBI investigation into public corruption in Tallahassee continues to haunt the mayor’s campaign.

“The good news is is that it doesn’t involve my government or myself,” Gillum said. “We have all been fully cooperating.”

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis’ political action committee has only hauled in about $165,000 post-primary, well behind Gillum’s pace.

DeSantis himself has stayed almost silent since the comment the day after the primary.

“The last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda DeSantis,” DeSantis said.

But Wednesday, the Republican Governor’s Association announced a $7 million advertisement buy on DeSantis’ behalf, hoping to give the Republican nominee a surge, after the most recent Quinnipiac Poll shows DeSantis down three points in a race too close to call.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

