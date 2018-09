Fire burns out vacant Fort Myers building Wednesday morning

Firefighters put out a structure fire at Central Avenue and Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers early Monday morning.

Crews arrived on scene of a fire at a vacant medical building at 4:00 a.m. and were able to contain the damage by 6:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire marshal is taking over the investigation.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren