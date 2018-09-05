Emirates flight from Dubai held at JFK, 100 reported sick on board

A plane from Dubai has landed at JFK Airport and is being held away from the terminal after about 100 passengers on board reported feeling sick.

The Airbus A380 has arrived at Terminal 4 and will he met by the Centers for Disease Control and Port Authority Police.

Emirates Flight 203 landed in New York Wednesday shortly after 9 a.m. with 500 people on board.

The flight is not going to a terminal but will be directed to a hard stand area as emergency medical response teams investigate the cause of the illness.

The cause is unknown but the initial sense on the ground from a source briefed on the situation is this may be food related. The cause is not verified or confirmed and we’re waiting to hear from the CDC.

A dozen protesters police cars meeting my retienen flight to JFK. What’s up @emirates ? pic.twitter.com/qjpbQbfF4K — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

