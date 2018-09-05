Rep. Jeanette Nuñez
FORT MYERS

DeSantis picks Rep. Jeanette Nuñez as running mate

Published: September 5, 2018 9:31 PM EDT
Updated: September 5, 2018 9:36 PM EDT

Republican Gubernatorial Nominee Ron DeSantis announced Rep. Jeanette Nuñez as his running mate Wednesday.

Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen told WINK News she was at dinner Wednesday night with the nominee and congratulated him on his choice.

Nuñez is a Speaker Pro Tempore of the Florida House of Representatives, and has held the seat since 2012.

Nuñez represents a majority of Miami-Dade county, but she is unable to run for reelection in 2018 due to term limits.

Reporter:Oliver Redsten
