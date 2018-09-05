Collier County Commissioners to vote on proposed stormwater fee Thursday

People are expected to pack the Collier County Commissioner meeting Thursday, making their last stand against the stormwater fee.

“To most people, logic dictates that it doesn’t seem fair,” said Golden Gate Estates resident Matthew Hoover.

Hoover said he doesn’t understand why he should be slapped with a stormwater fee if his property does a good job of absorbing stormwater.

“Are we going to carry the burden of everyone else?” Hoover asked.

WINK News brought the concern to Commissioner Penny Taylor. She say even if your yard doesn’t flood, other parts of the county do, and this fee is to maintain the stormwater countywide.

Plus, the drainage needs to be maintained to protect water quality.

“It’s always been a problem in Naples– affordable housing–people are barely hanging on right now,” Hoover said.

But Hoover says this bomb the county dropped should have been on the ballot.

“Presented to the people a little it more gingerly,” Hoover said.

But the fee isn’t a done deal yet. Residents can voice their concerns Thursday night.

The exact amount various from home to home, depending on how much stormwater runoff your property generates.

The county says most homeowners will pay $120 or less per year.

“They just basically all of a sudden throw this fee at us,” said Golden Gate Estates resident Rae Ann Burton.

But neighbors say the fee comes with too big of a price tag, and too little explanation.

“We feel that the fee is unjust,” Burton said.

The meeting will take place at 5:05 p.m. Thursday at the Board of County Commissioners on 3299 Tamiami Trail East, Suite 303 in East Naples.

Commissioners will vote yes or no on the anticipated fee.

There will be a second hearing following the vote to confirm the decision.

MORE: Election night sparks controversy of stormwater fee proposal

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

