Cape Coral man arrested for swindling more than $700K

A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with swindling more than $700,000 from a now defunct business, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Christopher Paul Cheney, of Cape Coral, is accused of swindling $703,000 from victims, according to police. He faces a charge of fraud and swindling to obtain property $50,000 or greater.

Police investigated several reports of fraud claims in 2017 in reference with the Southern Premier Homes, LLC.

Each victim reported they contracted with Southern Premier Homes, LLC. and were in the process of building homes with the company, according to police. The victims’ had given varied amounts of money to the company —dealing with Mr. Cheney— which was intended for building needs.

Victims reported the money provided to the victims in each case was not used as intended, and no money was returned, according to police.

Police findings from an investigation revealed Cheney allegedly “engaged in a systematic and ongoing course of conduct with the intent to defraud multiple parties to obtain monies by false pretenses, representations, promises or intentional misrepresentations of a future act with Southern Premier Homes, LLC.”

Police filed a warrant through the state attorney’s office. Cheney was arrested at his home and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

