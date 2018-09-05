Cape Coral begins second round of algae treatment Wednesday

Cape Coral is taking the next step in killing algae using a method involving bacteria.

Local company, Ecological Laboratories Inc. in Cape Coral, will be spraying a second round of bacteria treatment in canals Wednesday.

MORE: Researchers to test bacteria treatment designed to rid canals of algae

Researchers sprayed last week and they say they already see visible signs of improvement, though the full process will take time.

Mayor Coviello is enthusiastic about the algae treatment saying if it proves to be successful in Cape Canal tests, it might be something to take up river and use near the locks or even Lake Okeechobee.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

