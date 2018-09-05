“Buckley’s Pass” provides boaters faster access between PGI canals and Alligator Alley

A new canal passage the city plans to make will provide a much faster access between Punta Gorda Isles and Alligator Alley.

A canal way boaters have been hoping for, for years is now coming closer to being a reality.

The new passage called “Buckley’s Pass”, will allow boaters to have a much easier access to Charlotte Harbor and the gulf.

Boaters say the canal cut thru is more than just cutting down time.

“It gives people a way to duck in real quick and get out of the weather and back into the canals and saves them usually like an hour of trying to drive through a storm,” said Rick Gullen, who lives in Charlotte County.

“It’s going to bring more fish in and improve everybody’s fishing that are in these canals right now,” Gullen said.

The Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association told WINK News, boaters aren’t the only one who will see the impact of the passage ways, there will be perks for homeowners too.

“The faster you can get out, the more desirable it is for them to own that property,” said John Miller, who is a apart of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.

There is still work that needs to be done before the construction can begin on the canal. According to PGICA, the project won’t begin until next spring at the earliest.

The city still has to finalize which homeowners will be assessed, and how much it will cost them.

The project is scheduled to go out to bid in spring next year.

