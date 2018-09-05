9 arrested in Lee County gang investigation after bust nets narcotics, weapons

Nine people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a gang unit investigation, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Sheneyder Cadet, 19, Luckson Fremond, 20, Madeline Mevis, 20, Elie St. Felix, 18, Quincy Milce, 24, Willie Monroe, 34, Derek Gallegos, 21, Heather Morrish, 28, and Ted Osne, 26, were arrested in connection with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was investigating ZOE Pound, an area street gang accused of selling narcotics and associated with firearms within the Pine Manor community of Lee County, according to an investigation.

Detectives infiltrated the gang to purchase heroin and powdered cocaine from several members, as well as locating several areas members would allegedly use to sell the narcotics. Detectives also purchased 13 controlled narcotics from seven different people.

Detectives then executed warrants Tuesday to several locations and conducted arrests at the end of a six-month-long investigation:

Motel 6 on 3550 Marinatown Lane in North Fort Myers

5440 Second Ave. in Fort Myers

5463 Fourth Ave. in Fort Myers

3742 Central Ave. in Fort Myers

After executing the warrants, detectives seized the following items totaling approximately $7,500:

230.8 grams of marijuana

17 grams of powder cocaine

10 grams of crack cocaine

11.4 grams of heroin

2 grams of meth

8.8 grams of Adderall pills

11 grams of Xanax pills

Rugar LCP .380 firearm

Jimenez Arms .380 firearm

Mossberg .22 rifle

Taurus .38 special

Taurus .38 special Desert Eagle firearm

Glock 19 firearm with 30 round extended magazine, attached with a laser site and tactical light.

Bullet Proof vest

Undersheriff Carmine Marcino praised the work of the sheriff’s office’s detectives as they combat the opioid crisis.

“This once again demonstrates the diligent work by the men and women at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Getting illegal drugs off the streets is a priority as we combat the opioid epidemic,” Marceno said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of our community and residents.”

