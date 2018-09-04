Suspect sought in attempted robbery of North Fort Myers woman

An armed man attempted to rob a woman Monday evening outside her home on Foxlane Drive, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The victim arrived around 7 p.m. and returned a text message before exiting the car, according to Crime Stoppers. A man —allegedly posing as a person asking for directions—knocked on her window.

When the victim opened the door to her vehicle, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded her purse, Crime Stoppers said. The woman yelled loudly, and the man ran away.

The suspect was believed to have followed the victim home from the Walmart on Pine Island Road, according to Crime Stoppers. The suspect was believed to flee the area in a silver four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspct should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Rachel Ravina