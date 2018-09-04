Scattered storms expected for Tuesday

There will be a high of 90 degrees with scattered storms for Tuesday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“Gordon created a washout of Labor Day, but impacts were minimal and for today we’ll see more scattered storms, it will be more typical of what we see in summer,” Devitt said.

Gordon will be moving further away from Southwest Florida Tuesday morning, it will be strengthening and making landfall tonight around the Gulf Coast, according to Devitt.

