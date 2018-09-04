Registration begins for 11th annual Cops & Joggers run

A nighttime course along and over the Caloosahatchee River will be illuminated with red and blue lights from police cruisers, motorcycles, firetrucks and more as the Fort Myers Police Department celebrates the 11th annual Cops & Joggers 5K Run and Family Fun Night.

This year’s race is dedicated to fallen FMPD officer Adam Jobbers-Miller and Highlands County Deputy William Gentry.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 13 in downtown Fort Myers at the corner of Hendry Street and Edwards Drive, starting at 5 p.m. which is a new location from prior years events.

According to a news release there will be activities, law enforcement displays, food vendors, plus a children’s play area with bounce house, slides and more.

The night race starts at 7:45 p.m. with a motorcycle escort leading the way for runners, joggers and walkers. The course runs along the Caloosahatchee River over the Edison Bridge and back to downtown.

Participants can register in person, by mail or on-line at ftmyerstrackclub.com with entry fees ranging from $15 for youths under 17 and $25 for adults who register by October 11.

The Cops & Joggers 5K is officially sanctioned by the Fort Myers Track Club and presented by the Fort Myers Police Department.

All proceeds will benefit the Fort Myers Police Department Fallen Officer Memorial Foundation and the Brotherhood Ride.