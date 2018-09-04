Housing vouchers approved for several Jones Walker residents

Some neighbors Tuesday night are going home knowing they have a way out of the Jones Walker apartment complexes.

City officials say the apartments, between Michigan Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, aren’t safe for some of the residents, and it’s time for them to get out.

“Jones Walker is a moral disgrace,” said council member Johnny Streets.

Neighbors broke out in applause at Tuesday’s city council meeting after officials said apartments at the Jones Walker building are inhumane.

“Going to bed with things crawling on you,” said resident Ebony Lee. “Trying to cook a meal with things crawling on you.”

Lee says she’s tired of living with mold and seeing crime on every corner.

“Walls so soft and mold everywhere, roaches, oh my god i cant even explain it to you all I can say is just spend a night there,”Lee said.

Other neighbors say they’re dealing with roaches and unwanted pests.

“Raid in two hands.. a can in each hand to keep them down from crawling on me and my kids,” Lee said. “That’s not right.”

Council members agreed and approved a motion to give 80 house vouchers to people living there to help them find a new place.

“I’m happy and scared at the same time,” Lee said.

But as a single mother, Lee says she has mixed emotions about her next step.

“Will the vouchers be able to help us and our kids and people who are disabled to live? Lee asked. “Even though we’re getting out of this terrible apartment complex, you know if they’re approved it’s just what next.”

Neighbors say they still need to figure out where they are going to move to next, but officials say once they get the vouchers, neighbors can begin to move out immediately.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

