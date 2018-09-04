Friends remember Lee County teen killed in boating accident in Keys

Sally Gulmy and Cathy Suggs say this would have been 15-year-old Hayden Schreyer’s third year in 4-H.

“I met Hayden several years ago. And then just recently he came into my club a couple years ago, so he’s part of my family before he even is my 4-H family,” Gulmy said.

Family are friends are still struggling to come to terms with the 15-year-old’s accidental death Sunday in the Florida Keys.

Gulmy and Suggs say he loved raising swine or pigs, as non-4-H members might say, and getting them ready for the fair each year. However, he didn’t just compete for himself.

From helping others in the barn, to being a true friend.

Hayden was so beloved by other high school students. They nicknamed him “blueberry” for one of his favorite colors, and wore shirts Tuesday at Riverdale High School in his honor.

“He’s been a great kid. He’s got a great personality. He’s just down to earth. He’d do anything to help anyone,” Gulmy said. “If you’re walking and carrying something heavy, he’d be the first one to grab it and help you.”

That’s why his passing comes as such a shock, and deep sadness to many, especially his 4-H community.

“He’ll be in everybody’s hearts forever,” Gulmy said.

He left behind many 4-H volunteer projects and smiles as well.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is still investigating the incident leading up to his death.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

