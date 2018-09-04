Fort Myers man dead after car crash on Labor day

On Monday, Fort Myers Police Department were sent to the scene of a traffic accident on Plantation Road, near Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

When officers arrived on scene they found a single car crash in which a Nissan Altima had struck a tree, causing severe damage.

The driver of the car, Arturo Reyes Jr, 19, was the only individual in the car during the accident. Police found Reyes slumped over in the car upon their arrival.

Lee County Emergency Medical Services pronounced Reyes had passed away at the scene of the crash.

The next to kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.