FMPD responds to shooting incident on Dunbar Avenue

Fort Myers police responded to a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in front of 3137 Dunbar Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene of the shooting, police discovered a man bleeding from his right leg.

After securing the scene for other emergency workers, officers questioned the victim who was identified as Tyrone Deshawn Williams, 30.

According to police, Williams stated that he was standing at the corner of Ford Street and Dunbar Avenue when two males approached him and started shooting.

Williams said he retreated west down Dunbar Avenue, but was struck in the leg by one of the bullets.

He was transported to the Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment and declined to press charges.