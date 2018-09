Drew Steele discusses the effects of Colin Kaepernick being the new face of Nike

Colin Kaepernick has been named the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. On Monday, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared the announcement on Twitter. In August 2016, Kaepernick started the movement to kneel during the U.S. national anthem to protest racial injustice. Fox 92.5’s political commentator Drew Steele discusses how this may affect all parties involved.