Colin Kaepernick joins Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign

Colin Kaepernick will be featured in Nike’s signature “Just Do It” campaign as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports that Kaepernick will now be the face of the campaign.

Kaepernick, an unsigned free agent, began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to bring attention to police brutality against unarmed African Americans, as well as other racial injustices. Other players joined him in kneeling during the anthem, drawing the ire of President Trump and sparking a debate over the players’ demonstrations.

In 2017, the quarterback opted out of his contract with the 49ers when it appeared the team would cut him during the offseason. He is now suing the NFL, alleging team owners are colluding to prevent him from signing with another team. An arbitrator ruled last week that his grievance will go to trial.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

NFL owners approved a new policy in May requiring players to either stand during the anthem or remain off the field. That policy has yet to go into effect as negotiations between the league and the players’ union over the policy continue. Several players raised their fists, kneeled or stayed off the field at preseason games over the past several weeks.

Nike did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Author: CBS News