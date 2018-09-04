Caregiver arrested after child ingests marijuana

A 24-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after a toddler ingested marijuana, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call Sunday from Health Park Medical Center in regards to a complaint of a child ingesting marijuana.

Kearston Ann Long, brought the unresponsive child to the hospital one day after discovering the 13-month-old toddler ingested an unknown amount of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Long allegedly left the marijuana in reach of the child, who was able to ingest it while Long was napping, the sheriff’s office said.

Following the toddler ingesting the marijuana, Long allegedly waited until the next day, according to the sheriff’s office. The toddler was unresponsive before seeking medical attention. The child is reportedly doing well.

Long was arrested and facing charges of two counts of child neglect, the sheriff’s office said.