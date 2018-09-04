Cape Coral Police need help identifying grand theft suspect

On August 20, 2018 around 9:45 AM, police say a white male, wearing a cowboy hat, stole two televisions, and a grill from Wal-Mart located at 1619 Del Prado Blvd. South.

The man fled the scene in a black 4-door vehicle with an unknown tag number.

Police are asking anybody with information on the suspect to please contact Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. Information can also be submitted as an anonymous tip, just go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637).

Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. The Cape Coral Police Department case number for this incident is 18-016023.