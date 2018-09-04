Amber Alert: Toddler missing after mom says she was assaulted by man in Largo

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for Jordan Belliveau from Largo, Fla.

Largo police released a sketch of his suspected kidnapper.

The 2-year-old is 2-feet-6-inches tall and 30 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen near Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive wearing a blue shirt with “72” on the front, blue gym shorts with black and white stripes, black socks and black and white Nike sneakers. Jordan has a partially-healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

Police said Jordan may be with an unidentified man described as a black male, about 25 years old with brown hair and brown eyes and wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an “AMD1” logo. The man has dreadlocks and gold teeth and may go by the name Antwan. The two may be traveling in a 2010 white Toyota Camry with a white grill and dark tinted windows. Hanging from the rear view window are rosary beads and a black ice air freshener.

Police said Jordan and his mother were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when they were offed a ride by a person they didn’t know but said his name was Antwan.

The mother told police that once they were in the vehicle, she was struck on the face and lost consciousness, police said. Police said when she woke up it was about 1:30 a.m. and she was in a wooded area in Largo Central Park, according to WSTP

Investigators searched the area but Jordan was not found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child is asked to call the Largo Police Department at (727) 587-6730 or 911.