1 dead in Lehigh Acres crash

At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Homestead Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on the 1200 block of Homestead Road North, between Plaza Drive and Taylor Lane, according to the FHP.

The northbound side of Homestead Road is closed between Plaza Drive and Taylor Lane.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

Trust WINK News for more information as details become available.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Rachel Ravina