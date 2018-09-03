FORT MYERS
Tropical Storm Gordon brings rain & gusty winds to SWFL
Tropical Storm Gordon formed Monday morning near the Upper Florida Keys headed towards the Gulf of Mexico.
The storm started to make a soggy mess as people across Southwest Florida were trying to make Labor Day plans.
WINK News is live in each county to grab a glimpse of weather conditions throughout the day.
Lee County
Reporter Taylor Bisacky was live from Sanibel the Sanibel Causeway
Collier County
Reporter Brendon Leslie was live on Marco Island: