Traffic signal coming to deadly NE Cape Coral intersection

A fix is on the way to stop crashes at a dangerous intersection in Cape Coral.

The light will go up on NE Pine Island Road where it intersects NE 24th Avenue and Hancock Creek South Boulevard.

WINK News obtained nearly half a dozen crash reports at this intersection since the beginning of 2018.

Tamara Levy-Evans of Cape Coral said she’s never got in an accident there but have witnessed them saying, “Something has to be done they can’t just leave it like that.”

That’s why starting Tuesday it’s getting a major safety upgrade to include new pedestrian signals and the biggest improvement, a new traffic light.

The improvements will take time and work is scheduled to go until the end of the year.

FDOT will spend $500,000 to put in the new traffic signal, but Levy-Evans thinks it’s worthwhile spending, “It’s a lot of money but if it’s gonna save a life.”

