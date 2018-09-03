Security Alert: What to look at in credit reports to spot identity theft

Identity theft is a scary thing we all want to avoid and the first place you want to check is your credit report.

First, look at the account section and review the open and closed dates, as well as the account status to make sure everything listed is yours.

Next, look at hard inquiries.

If you haven’t applied for new or additional credit and see a recent inquiry, someone has used your identity.

Lastly, check out the name and address section.

Make sure the information listed is also yours.

To get your free credit report you can head to annualcreditreport.com.

The web site was created by the three credit bureaus and the federal trade commission.

If you see any red flags contact the creditor directly, not the bureau.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

