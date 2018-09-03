Rain & storms with breezy conditions for Monday

There will be a high of 84 degrees with rain, storms and breezy conditions for Monday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“A tropical wave will bring bands of rain and storms, and there will be parts of Southwest Florida that will see one to three inches of rain when it’s all said and done,” Devitt said.

TROPICAL UPDATE: This strengthening tropical wave is expected to become Tropical Storm Gordon later today. Position has been adjusted slightly more north. Continues to get better organized. Plan on a wet & breezy Labor Day as rain chances increase in the hours ahead. #swfl pic.twitter.com/qIDyEmWo38 — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) September 3, 2018

Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven will either become a depression or Tropical Storm Gordon as it moves west-northwest, crossing over into the Gulf later today.

