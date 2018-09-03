FORT MYERS

Rain & storms with breezy conditions for Monday

Published: September 3, 2018 6:06 AM EDT
Updated: September 3, 2018 8:11 AM EDT

There will be a high of 84 degrees with rain, storms and breezy conditions for Monday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“A tropical wave will bring bands of rain and storms, and there will be parts of Southwest Florida that will see one to three inches of rain when it’s all said and done,” Devitt said.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven will either become a depression or Tropical Storm Gordon as it moves west-northwest, crossing over into the Gulf later today.

