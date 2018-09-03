Increased rain causes muddy mess for Cape Coral utility project

In north Cape Coral, the rain from Tropical Storm Gordon is making a muddy mess where crews are tearing up roads for the utilities extension project.

On NW 35th Place near Embers Parkway West and Burnt Store Road rain is mixing with the piles of dirt creating a muddy mess.

Monday night several roads north of Pine Island Road were blocked off or detoured because of the construction for the utilities extension project.

Right now this project is in the process of installing water lines for drinking water, sewer and irrigation, but it’s ripping up a lot of the roads in Cape Coral.

Neighbors say the dirt roads combined with all of this rain is a nightmare for driving and their cars.

The project isn’t expected to be finished until spring of 2019, and of course there’s a lot more rain that’s going to fall before then.