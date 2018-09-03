Algae bests man who tried to swim away from officers

One man got more than he bargained for when he tried to swim away from cops through an algae-filled canal.

At 7:00 p.m. Saturday, a Cape Coral officer pulled a man over for speeding.

The driver, identified later as Abraham Duarte, 22, stopped his car on Beach Parkway E and immediately jumped out of his car and fled on foot, according to police.

The officer followed Duarte who jumped into a canal and attempted to swim away.

Other officers joined in and were able to set up perimeter and capture Duarte who was “overcome” by the algae, gave up, and swam to the edge of the canal, police said.

Duarte swallowed some algae and allowed officers to pull him out.

A citizen allowed officers to use his garden hose to spray the algae off of Duarte’s body, he was taken to the hospital due to algae consumption, police said.

Officers said they later found seven vials of THC oil in Duarte’s car.

Duarte was medically cleared from Lee Memorial Hospital and booked in the Lee County Jail.

Duarte is charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence.

Writer: Emily Luft