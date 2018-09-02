Fort Myers teen killed after being struck by boat propeller in the Keys

A Fort Myers teenager dies after being struck by boat propeller in the Florida Key’s, according to the Monroe County Sheriffs Office.

The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island Sunday afternoon.

The boy was struck in the head by a boat propeller and the Sheriff’s Office was notified around 12:30 p.m.

The incident occurred near Kemp Channel on the bayside. Kemp Channel is the body of water separating Cudjoe Key and Summerland Key east of Key West.

The boy was taken to Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe Key to waiting paramedics.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officers were also on scene.

The Sheriff’s Office Trauma Star helicopter was called and then canceled due to the boy going into cardiac arrest. The helicopter was placed on stand-by.

The boy was taken to the hospital on Stock Island where he died.

The teen has not been named by MCSO.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in investigating the incident.