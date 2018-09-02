Collier man arrested for obscene photos of sex acts with a child

A Collier County man is arrested after being accused of having a recording of sex acts with a child.

Detectives say they found the disturbing video of a 7-year-old performing oral sex saved on the cellphone of Jean Dorlus, 57.

The also said in the video there’s a white bed with a blue comforter in the video. When authorities searched Dorlus’ home, they found that matching set.

Dorlus was transported to the Collier County sheriff’s substation in Immokalee.

CCSO also says somebody tipped the sheriff’s office about the video.

The police report didn’t say whether or not Dorlus was the one receiving the oral sex, but he did say the phone was his and no one else uses it.

Dorlus is facing 20 charges for the images found on his phone. His bail is set at $300,000.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

