AMBER alert issued for missing 2-year-old Largo boy

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing boy from Largo, Florida.

Jordan Belliveau is 2 years old, 2 feet 6 inches tall, 30 pounds, short brown hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive in Largo, Florida.

He was wearing a blue shirt with “72” on the front, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe, black socks, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Jordan has a partially healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

He may be in the company of an unidentified male, approximately 25 years old, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an “AND1” logo. He has dreadlocks and gold teeth and may go by the name Antwan.

They may be traveling in a white Toyota Camry. #FLAMBER.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the

Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911