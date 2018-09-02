Port Charlotte community honors heroes of school bus fire for saving lives

The Port Charlotte community held a celebration Sunday honoring some heroes after 14 children with special needs are saved from a bus fire.

The children were headed home from school on August 23, when they were trapped by the flames.

Bus driver Vincent Adamo said they just did what they had to do, “If we didn’t do what we did, a couple of kids wouldn’t be here today.”

The 14 kids with special needs are embracing life and after a close call.

“I can’t imagine my life without this little boy right here, he’s amazing,” said Lisa Slvarez, whose son was rescued.

If it wasn’t for the quick actions from a team of heroes, Alvarez’s son and his classmates may not be here today.

“I said we’re on fire, shut the bus down and we started getting all the kids off,” Adamo said.

Neighbors didn’t hesitate to help.

Anjelica Romero of port charlotte said she was on the phone with 911, “…then next thing you know, I just had kids handed to me left and right. Had a porch full of children, before you know it, had all the kids off the bus.”

Which is why this Port Charlotte community is gathering to thank those who saved the day.

Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch handed out certificates of appreciation.

“The fact that they took him out of his wheelchair. They unstrapped him up and they carried him off that bus, I’m so grateful. So thankful.” Alvarez said.

Adamo was pleased that everybody made it, “No injuries. They lost a couple of backpacks but, that can all be replaced. All the kids got off in time. No smoke inhalation, no burns. Everybody got out safe.”

