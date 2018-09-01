Tropical wave to bring increased clouds, scattered storms for your holiday

Saturday you can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 98. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 99. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Sunday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Labor Day

A tropical wave will bring an increase of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.