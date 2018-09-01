Tropical Storm Florence moves to open Eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Florence, which formed off the African coast on Saturday morning, is heading to the open eastern Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center announced.

The storm’s center was located near latitude 14.8 North, longitude 27.8 West.

Florence is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, with sustained winds of 45 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through Tuesday.

On the forecast track, Florence will continue to move toward the open eastern Atlantic.

The storm does not pose a threat to the U.S. mainland.

Author: CBS Miami