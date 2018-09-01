Protestors want nutrient rich water discharges from Lake Okeechobee stopped

The South Florida Clean Water Movement group gathered at the Franklin Locks in Alva Saturday to protest the water discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

Water discharges from Lake O are nutrient rich and help contribute to our water quality crisis.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it closed part of the observation deck to protestors over safety concerns.

The South Florida Clean Water Movement has collected thousands of dollars through fundraisers and GoFundMe accounts.

But a WINK News investigation last week uncovered the group isn’t a registered business or charity.

Saturday the group leader John Heim says he is now in the process of registering the group.

