Man at large after robbing a Lee County convenience store at knifepoint

Law enforcement are asking the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Friday evening.

At 5:16 p.m. Friday, a man rode a bicycle to a Zoom Thru store on 14088 Palm Beach Boulevard asking for a pack of cigarettes and a Monster energy drink, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

He then jumped the chain between the drive-thru and the store, pulling a large hunting knife on the clerk, demanding all the cash from the register, Crime Stoppers said.

A customer pulled up behind him, causing the suspect to flee with his bike.

The customer chased the suspect for awhile, and the suspect left his bike and ran on foot.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: WINK News