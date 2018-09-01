Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit on U.S. 41 in Charlotte County

A 66-year-old Punta Gorda woman is in serious condition after being hit by a truck on U.S. 41 in Charlotte County early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Joyce Hughes was riding a bicycle around 5:45 a.m. when she rode in front of a 2003 Volvo tractor that was driving northbound in the right lane of U.S. 41 approaching the Payne Street intersection, FHP said.

Hughes was hit and knocked from her bicycle and taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol are still investigating the crash.