What to look for when picking a banking account

As you’re saving your money you want to make sure it grows and earns interest.

While brick and mortar banks are convenient, online banks and credit unions can offer much higher returns.

When it comes to fees you want as little as possible.

That includes things like ATM fees. Some banks actually charge a monthly maintenance fee, so every month having a fee deducted can add up really fast.

Some banks have a minimum balance fee.

You’ll also want to ask how you can access your money and how the bank will communicate with you.

Choosing a bank account is an important step in reaching your financial goals. The best account will have low fees, high interest rates and a lenient policy when you overdraft.

Whether you’re looking to park your cash for the long or short term, let us help you pick the account type that fits your goals and the financial institution that has the best one. NeardWallet has more tips on how to choose a bank.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

