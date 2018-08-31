Tyler Perry will be in Naples Tuesday to give update on unsolved cases

We could be a little closer to getting answers in two unusual and unsolved cases in Collier County.

WINK News just learned that Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry will be in Naples on Tuesday to give an update on a decade-long disappearance case of two men, Terrance Williams and Felipe Santos.

Perry has been involved in trying to solve the uncanny case for years, even offering $100,000 in reward money for a lead.

WINK News interviewed Terrance William’s mother after her 27-year-old son went missing in 2004. She’s been trying to dig for answers ever since.

23-year-old Felipe Santos went missing a couple months before, with only one eerie connection.

Corporal Steven Calkins, who worked for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at the time, was the last person seen with both men.

“He’s a person of interest in this case, yes,” CCSO said.

But Calkins was never charged.

“This is something we won’t forget and won’t let go until there’s some answers,” said the Coalition of Migrant Workers.

Calkins no longer lives in Florida.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

