Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center just released an advisory saying a tropical depression is forming just south the Cabo Verde Islands.

The advisory says the depression will pass south of the islands Friday and Saturday. The depression is then expected to move over the Eastern Atlantic on Sunday and Monday.

The NOAA says rainbands and gusty winds are expected to affect the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava.

It will not have any effect on weather in Southwest Florida, according to Chief WINK Meteorologist Jim Farrell.