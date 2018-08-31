Structure fire kills two animals in Fort Myers Friday

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a structure fire near the corner of Canal Street and Concourse Drive in Harlem Heights Friday afternoon.

Around 4:00 p.m., just off of Gladiolus Drive, a house caught fire and first responders arrived to the house engulfed in heavy smoke.

Authorities say two animals died in the home, but no other injuries were reported.

Fire authorities are investigating.

Writer: WINK News