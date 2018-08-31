Publix recalls ground beef products due to possible E. coli contamination
Publix is voluntarily recalling ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the Dept. of Agriculture.
The agency was notified after an investigation into a number of reported E. coli illnesses found that raw ground chuck was the probable source of the illnesses.
The report claims 18 people, mainly from Florida, fell sick after eating ground chuck products purchased at Publix supermarkets between July 5 and July 25, 2018.
The following items made from chuck have been recalled:
- Bacon & cheddar burgers
- Bacon & cheddar meatballs
- Bacon & cheddar slider
- Bacon & fried onion burger
- Bacon & fried onion meatball
- Bacon & fried onion slider
- Badia seasoned ground chuck burger
- Blue cheese burgers
- Blue cheese meatballs
- Blue cheese slider
- Ground chuck
- Ground chuck burgers
- Ground chuck for chili
- Ground chuck for meatloaf
- Ground chuck slider
- Jalapeno & cheddar slider
- Jalapeno and cheddar burger
- Jalapeno and cheddar meatballs
- Meatloaf grillers
- Mesquite seasoned ground chuck burger
- Montreal seasoned chuck burger
- Seasoned meatloaf (oven ready)
- Spanish meatballs
- Steakhouse seasoned ground chuck burger
- Stuffed peppers (oven ready)
- Stuffed pimento cheeseburger
- Swiss & mushroom burger
- Swiss & mushroom meatball
- Swiss & mushroom slider
The items were sold in stores in the following locations:
- Brevard
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Collier
- Desoto
- Flagler
- Hernando
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- Indian River
- Lake
- Lee
- Manatee
- Marion
- Orange
- Osceola
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Lucie
- Sumter
- Volusia
The products were sold between June 25 and July 31, according to Publix.
Typical symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. On average, it takes five to seven days to recover.
To avoid E. coli, be sure to wash your hands regularly, thoroughly cook your meat, avoid raw milk and wash your fruits and vegetables.
Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem