Publix recalls ground beef products due to possible E. coli contamination

Publix is voluntarily recalling ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the Dept. of Agriculture.

The agency was notified after an investigation into a number of reported E. coli illnesses found that raw ground chuck was the probable source of the illnesses.

The report claims 18 people, mainly from Florida, fell sick after eating ground chuck products purchased at Publix supermarkets between July 5 and July 25, 2018.

The following items made from chuck have been recalled:

Bacon & cheddar burgers

Bacon & cheddar meatballs

Bacon & cheddar slider

Bacon & fried onion burger

Bacon & fried onion meatball

Bacon & fried onion slider

Badia seasoned ground chuck burger

Blue cheese burgers

Blue cheese meatballs

Blue cheese slider

Ground chuck

Ground chuck burgers

Ground chuck for chili

Ground chuck for meatloaf

Ground chuck slider

Jalapeno & cheddar slider

Jalapeno and cheddar burger

Jalapeno and cheddar meatballs

Meatloaf grillers

Mesquite seasoned ground chuck burger

Montreal seasoned chuck burger

Seasoned meatloaf (oven ready)

Spanish meatballs

Steakhouse seasoned ground chuck burger

Stuffed peppers (oven ready)

Stuffed pimento cheeseburger

Swiss & mushroom burger

Swiss & mushroom meatball

Swiss & mushroom slider

The items were sold in stores in the following locations:

Brevard

Charlotte

Citrus

Collier

Desoto

Flagler

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Marion

Orange

Osceola

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

The products were sold between June 25 and July 31, according to Publix.

Typical symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. On average, it takes five to seven days to recover.

To avoid E. coli, be sure to wash your hands regularly, thoroughly cook your meat, avoid raw milk and wash your fruits and vegetables.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem