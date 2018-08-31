Port Charlotte Massage Envy employee arrested for sexual assault

An employee at Massage Envy of Port Charlotte has been arrested and terminated from his position after sexually assaulting a customer during a massage, back in April.

Javarous Mcnealy, 26, was arrested on Thursday, after his DNA was found on a man who was sleeping during his massage and woke up to Mcnealy sexually assaulting him orally, Charlotte County deputies say.

“You have no idea who’s touching you or on your body,” said Dawn Merritt, who is an employee next door to Massage Envy. “I think without HR properly vetting people you end up with situations like this where you have a predator,” said Merritt.

This still won’t stop people who are looking to receive an affordable massage.

“One bad apple doesn’t spoil the bunch. I hope he gets what he deserves if he’s convicted of it but these people work hard to build their business you know,” said Max Pritevien, who visits the massage parlor frequently.

While deputies say there has only been one complaint at the Port Charlotte location, sexual assault complaints against the spa chain keep coming in.

CBS reports more than 180 women have claimed they were sexually assaulted by Massage Envy workers.

But Massage Envy says they perform background checks, license verification’s, and code of conduct training annually in an attempt to vet out any possible predators.

In a statement to WINK News, Massage Envy says, “We are addressing the serious issue of sexual misconduct with the highest degree of focus and professionalism. We absolutely encourage anyone that experiences anything other than a safe, quality massage to report it immediately.”

Reporter: Kristi Gross

