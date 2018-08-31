North Fort Myers man dies in crash Friday afternoon

A 21-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon in Collier County.

Two cars were driving west on Radio Road around 3:00 p.m. Friday when the driver of one car, Keanu Ruiz, lost control of his Volkswagen Jetta, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ruiz drove onto the traffic island on Radio Rd. east of Sherbrook Drive and spun out, colliding with another car, FHP said.

Ruiz was pushed into the median on Sherbrook Dr. and collided with a tree.

Ruiz was taken to NCH Baker Hospital where he died from his injuries. Another driver was also taken to the hospital and suffered minor injuries, FHP said.

Ruiz was not wearing a seat belt, according to FHP.

The crash is still under investigation.